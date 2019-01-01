Morgan Stanley Sells 77,588 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH were worth $98,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 536.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 19.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 31.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 25.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 50,357 shares during the last quarter.

BMV FDT opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a fifty-two week low of $1,047.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,245.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

