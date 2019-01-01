Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. CL King downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 63.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 636.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 17,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,346. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.53.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

