Musicoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Musicoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2,858.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Musicoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Musicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.03668035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00137022 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

Musicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,274,022,344 coins. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Musicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@musicoin. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

