National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.78. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after purchasing an additional 607,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after purchasing an additional 607,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,601 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 240,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

