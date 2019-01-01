Neogen Co. (NEOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $97.38.

Neogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $166,281.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 742,576 shares in the company, valued at $44,933,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 44,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,734,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,356,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,851 shares of company stock worth $4,482,628. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

