Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 95 target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NESN. Baader Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 84 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cfra set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a CHF 81 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 88.42.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.