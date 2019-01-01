netBit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (NBIT)

netBit (CURRENCY:NBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One netBit coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, netBit has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. netBit has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of netBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

netBit Profile

netBit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Buying and Selling netBit

netBit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as netBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade netBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase netBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

