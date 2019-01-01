NetKoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,366.00 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. NetKoin has a total market capitalization of $117,366.00 and $1,398.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00109079 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007119 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000523 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000880 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NetKoin Profile

NetKoin is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,853,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,976,070,194 tokens. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

