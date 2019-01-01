Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Stake in First Data Corp (FDC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 885,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,672,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Data as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the third quarter worth $154,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Data by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDC opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.94.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $2,171,541.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,025 shares of company stock worth $4,716,382 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

