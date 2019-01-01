Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,668,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,674 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Express by 204.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 836,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 611.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 687,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 590,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Express by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371,547 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the third quarter worth approximately $3,174,000.

NYSE EXPR opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Express had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

