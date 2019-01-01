Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $20.79 Million Stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,475,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,503 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.18% of Office Depot worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Office Depot by 2,383.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Office Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Office Depot by 59.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Office Depot by 281.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Office Depot stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.72. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.59%. Office Depot’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

ODP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on Office Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $5.00 target price on Office Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-20-79-million-stake-in-office-depot-inc-odp.html.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.