Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 18,435 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 607,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,416,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after acquiring an additional 330,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,436,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,174,000 after acquiring an additional 396,831 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,764,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,858,000 after acquiring an additional 610,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 60.18%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $224,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

