NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 5.7% of NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brightworth lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,231. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

