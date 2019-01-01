NoLimitCoin Price Reaches $0.0122 on Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.57 million and $22,326.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

