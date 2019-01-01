Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 62,700 FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $219,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 6,351 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $441,521.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Pachman sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $109,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,314.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.02. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $513.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.78 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

