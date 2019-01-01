Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 6,885 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Paylocity worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Paylocity by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,771,651 shares in the company, valued at $910,672,284.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $379,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,109 shares of company stock worth $11,527,499. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.23, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

