Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 401,226 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $119,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $158,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 1.71. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

