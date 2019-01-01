North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.5% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,035.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total transaction of $10,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,480,162. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

