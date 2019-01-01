Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust which focused commercial real estate. It operates primarily in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Brussels and Madrid. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRE. B. Riley cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE NRE opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.63 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Northstar Realty Europe by 305.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

