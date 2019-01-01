NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 121,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after buying an additional 500,395 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,709,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $538,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVasive to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/nuvasive-inc-nuva-holdings-trimmed-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.