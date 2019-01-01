Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Okta by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,078,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,520,000 after buying an additional 1,585,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Okta by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Okta by 2,210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,348,000 after buying an additional 1,242,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Okta by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,078,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,636,000 after buying an additional 792,481 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077,695 shares of company stock worth $69,685,714 in the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Okta stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

