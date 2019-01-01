OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 537,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 296.3% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 69,740 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 240,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

