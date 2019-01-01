Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Omnicom Group worth $95,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 96.1% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 179.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,299.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. It offers marketing and corporate communications services. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

