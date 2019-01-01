On The Beach Group (OTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $326.00

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 666297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.50 ($4.36).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

On The Beach Group Company Profile (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

