Ophthotech (OPHT) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ophthotech is focused on development of Zimura, after the failure of Fovista program. The company has reassessed its wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) program and is developing Zimura in combination with anti-VEGF therapy. The company also collaborated with other companies to develop Zimura in combination studies. The company also has agreements with academic institutions to develop gene therapy for retinal diseases. With no approved products, the company’s revenues are dependent on collaborations, which may be affected by pipeline setbacks. In a major setback, Novartis terminated its agreement with Ophthotech following the failure of Fovista in three phase III program on Fovista. The company lost a major source of revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ophthotech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ophthotech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:OPHT opened at $1.20 on Monday. Ophthotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Ophthotech will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 318,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ophthotech by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ophthotech by 93.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ophthotech by 53.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ophthotech by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

