OptimizeRx (OPRX) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OptimizeRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

33.7% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $12.13 million -$2.10 million -52.24 OptimizeRx Competitors $2.64 billion $394.11 million 0.96

OptimizeRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OptimizeRx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 OptimizeRx Competitors 939 4290 7945 346 2.57

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.32%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.54%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx 0.54% 0.87% 0.70% OptimizeRx Competitors 4.39% -367.81% 1.01%

Summary

OptimizeRx rivals beat OptimizeRx on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It has a strategic partnership with Patient Connect to deliver real-time messaging at point-of-care in Europe. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.