OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.71% of OraSure Technologies worth $44,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,480,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 810,442 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 499,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 256,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 430,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 191,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.55. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

