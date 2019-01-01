Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 55.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 959,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 285,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

