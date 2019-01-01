P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd.

P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. P H Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect P H Glatfelter to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $442.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of P H Glatfelter to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

