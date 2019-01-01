Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of GBX opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

