Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 260.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. BidaskClub cut Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

SEDG opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.41. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

