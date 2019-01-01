Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 264.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $133,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $161,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $190,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CFO Max P. Bowman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALM stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

