Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 110.10% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,311,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 377,272 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,311,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 377,272 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $4,328,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 230,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

