Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 18,316 Frontline Ltd (FRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Frontline by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 143,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 67,313 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 38,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Frontline stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Frontline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative net margin of 40.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 18,316 Frontline Ltd (FRO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/paloma-partners-management-co-acquires-shares-of-18316-frontline-ltd-fro.html.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.