Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,277,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,342 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,001,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Deutsche Bank raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 57,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $724,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $61,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,744 shares of company stock valued at $914,103. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/paloma-partners-management-co-takes-position-in-viavi-solutions-inc-viav.html.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.