Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 717,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,565.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 529,887 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $24,598,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 34.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 101,376 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 231.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

