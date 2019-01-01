Peak Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,873,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.65. 470,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,868. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Peak Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/peak-capital-management-llc-has-97000-stake-in-invesco-sp-500-pure-growth-etf-rpg.html.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.