Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Peony has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $13,039.00 and $2,221.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002746 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,879,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,199 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

