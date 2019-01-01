Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Peoples Utah Bancorp an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUB. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,629. The firm has a market cap of $566.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $517,550. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

