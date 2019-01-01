Phillips 66 (PSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 152.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

