Phillips 66 (PSX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

In other news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

