Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00005053 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $257,961.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00046435 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000501 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 235.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 15,709,003 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

