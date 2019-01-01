PIGEON CORP/ADR (PGENY) and OurPet’s (OPCO) Head-To-Head Analysis

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get PIGEON CORP/ADR alerts:

PIGEON CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. OurPet’s does not pay a dividend. PIGEON CORP/ADR pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PIGEON CORP/ADR and OurPet’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIGEON CORP/ADR $917.43 million 5.62 $126.52 million $0.26 40.77 OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.69 $1.74 million N/A N/A

PIGEON CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OurPet’s.

Volatility and Risk

PIGEON CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OurPet’s has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PIGEON CORP/ADR and OurPet’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIGEON CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PIGEON CORP/ADR and OurPet’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIGEON CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A OurPet’s 4.19% 9.53% 6.65%

Summary

PIGEON CORP/ADR beats OurPet’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PIGEON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

OurPet’s Company Profile

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for PIGEON CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIGEON CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.