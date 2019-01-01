Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 129.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

