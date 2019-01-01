Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight Rating for Philip Morris International (PM)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $111.25.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

