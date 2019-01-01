Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Platform Specialty for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 have been stable lately. Platform Specialty is seeing strong growth in organic sales. Moreover, it remains focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. It should also gain from the divestment of its Agricultural Solutions unit. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Platform Specialty is exposed to currency headwinds, which may hurt margins. Platform Specialty expects currency headwinds to increase sequentially in the fourth quarter. It also faces softness in certain end markets, especially in Asian electronics market. The company’s high-debt level is another concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Platform Specialty Products has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Platform Specialty Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,419,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $23,974,846.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $82,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,269,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,810,313. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the third quarter worth $115,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the second quarter worth $121,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 267,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the third quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

