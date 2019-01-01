Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 48.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.