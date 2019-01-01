Playkey Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market capitalization of $775,687.00 and approximately $37,602.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

