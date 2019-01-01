PLx Pharma Inc (PLXP) Major Shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc Purchases 397,495 Shares of Stock

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 397,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $397,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 224.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 1.87% of PLx Pharma worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other analgesics. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

