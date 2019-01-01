Popular (BPOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPOP. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of BPOP opened at $47.22 on Monday. Popular has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. Popular had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $602.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In related news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $319,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Popular by 276.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Popular by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

